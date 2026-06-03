Jinggoy Estrada seeks temporary liberty from Sandiganbayan

Senator Jinggoy Estrada has filed an urgent motion asking the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division to allow him to post bail in connection with his plunder case.

He is facing charges over a P573-million plunder scheme involving alleged kickbacks from government flood control projects.

The anti-graft court has scheduled the deliberation on his urgent motion to fix bail, as well as his request to transfer to another detention facility for Thursday morning, 4 June , alongside his scheduled formal arraignment.