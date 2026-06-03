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Jinggoy Estrada seeks temporary liberty from Sandiganbayan

(June 02 2026)  Senator Jinggoy Estrada heavily guarded when he arrived at Sadiganbayan Second Division on Tuesday June 2 2026, for the arraignment of his graft case over the alleged flood control kickback scheme. The Sandiganbayan Second Division on Tuesday postponed the arraignment of graft cases against Sen. Jinggoy Estrada moved to Thursday morning June  4 2026. Photo/Analy Labor
(June 02 2026)  Senator Jinggoy Estrada heavily guarded when he arrived at Sadiganbayan Second Division on Tuesday June 2 2026, for the arraignment of his graft case over the alleged flood control kickback scheme. The Sandiganbayan Second Division on Tuesday postponed the arraignment of graft cases against Sen. Jinggoy Estrada moved to Thursday morning June  4 2026. Photo/Analy Labor
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Senator Jinggoy Estrada has filed an urgent motion asking the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division to allow him to post bail in connection with his plunder case.

He is facing charges over a P573-million plunder scheme involving alleged kickbacks from government flood control projects.

The anti-graft court has scheduled the deliberation on his urgent motion to fix bail, as well as his request to transfer to another detention facility for Thursday morning, 4 June , alongside his scheduled formal arraignment.

(June 02 2026)  Senator Jinggoy Estrada heavily guarded when he arrived at Sadiganbayan Second Division on Tuesday June 2 2026, for the arraignment of his graft case over the alleged flood control kickback scheme. The Sandiganbayan Second Division on Tuesday postponed the arraignment of graft cases against Sen. Jinggoy Estrada moved to Thursday morning June  4 2026. Photo/Analy Labor
Jinggoy seeks dismissal, reinvestigation of plunder, graft raps

Charged alongside Estrada are several co-accused, including former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Assistant District Engineer Denryl Caesar Sanchez Cortuna, and District Engineers Manny Bumagat Bulusan and Arturo Lombres Gonzales Jr.

Although plunder is generally deemed a non-bailable offense under Philippine law when the evidence of guilt is strong, the accused retains the constitutional right to petition for bail. The anti-graft court must then evaluate prosecution’s evidence and determine whether it meets the high legal threshold required to deny the request for temporary liberty.

(June 02 2026)  Senator Jinggoy Estrada heavily guarded when he arrived at Sadiganbayan Second Division on Tuesday June 2 2026, for the arraignment of his graft case over the alleged flood control kickback scheme. The Sandiganbayan Second Division on Tuesday postponed the arraignment of graft cases against Sen. Jinggoy Estrada moved to Thursday morning June  4 2026. Photo/Analy Labor
Jinggoy seeks temporary liberty amid warrant tied to flood control graft case
Jinggoy Estrada
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