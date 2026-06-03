Jinggoy Estrada seeks temporary liberty from Sandiganbayan

Senator Jinggoy Estrada has filed an urgent motion asking the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division to allow him to post bail in connection with his plunder case.
He is facing charges over a P573-million plunder scheme involving alleged kickbacks from government flood control projects.
The anti-graft court has scheduled the deliberation on his urgent motion to fix bail, as well as his request to transfer to another detention facility for Thursday morning, 4 June , alongside his scheduled formal arraignment.
Charged alongside Estrada are several co-accused, including former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Assistant District Engineer Denryl Caesar Sanchez Cortuna, and District Engineers Manny Bumagat Bulusan and Arturo Lombres Gonzales Jr.
Although plunder is generally deemed a non-bailable offense under Philippine law when the evidence of guilt is strong, the accused retains the constitutional right to petition for bail. The anti-graft court must then evaluate prosecution’s evidence and determine whether it meets the high legal threshold required to deny the request for temporary liberty.