How three RTU students reached space

Once in orbit, astronaut Williams carried out the experiment inside Kibo, Japan’s laboratory module on the station.

The researchers initially planned four trials—two for each hypothesis. However, an unexpected mishap altered the procedure.

“While the astronaut was conducting the experiment, he accidentally knotted the strap of one of the gyroscopes,” Doña explained. “Instead of two trials per setup, only two trials were completed on opposite sides.”

Despite the setback, the students considered the mission a success, especially given the opportunity to test their concept in the unique environment of microgravity.

“It felt like a dream,” Doña said, describing the moment their experiment reached space. “It was really a shot in the dark.”

The future of flight

Beyond the achievement itself, the team believes their research could contribute to future spacecraft navigation systems.

Gyroscopes are devices that help maintain orientation and balance. In the students’ design, two gyroscopes spin at either end of a rod. Their hypothesis suggests that when both gyroscopes rotate in the same direction, the system becomes more stable and resistant to disturbances.

Such stability could reduce a spacecraft’s reliance on thrusters, conserving valuable fuel during reorientation maneuvers.

“To orient a spacecraft to a certain position without constantly using fuel is very important,” Doña said. “If you use energy and fuel every time you reorient it, that’s not sustainable because you’ll burn through the fuel very fast.”

The concept builds on technologies already used in satellites, including reaction wheels and control moment gyroscopes, which allow spacecraft to make precise adjustments without firing engines.

“When you're trying to move satellites by very minute degrees, multiple gyroscopes are being used,” Tumamac explained. “That’s where the significance of our experiment comes in.”