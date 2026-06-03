Errant UAV explodes, 3 migrants dead

“Three people have died, all of them Myanmar migrant workers, and two others were injured,” he said.

The apparent attack UAV struck a tree on the Thai side of the border before exploding, killing the laborers who worked on a nearby chilli farm, Anusorn added.

The two injured people, also from Myanmar, were taken to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

Myanmar’s armed forces have been fighting myriad pro-democracy guerrillas and powerful ethnic-minority armed groups since the military seized power in a 2021 coup.

Myanmar’s borderlands are home to various ethnic-minority factions, many of which have battled the military for autonomy and control of lucrative natural resources since the country’s independence from Britain in 1948.

Both the military and ethnic armies are known to use drones in battle, but it was not immediately clear which side had launched the drone that exploded in Thai territory.