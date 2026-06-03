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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (04 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: An unexpected message from someone special will make your day brighter.

Health: Maintain proper sleep to keep your energy strong.

Career: Your hard work and consistency will be noticed by higher-ups.

Wealth: Be careful with unexpected expenses. Set aside extra savings.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: If life feels overwhelming, review your home, workplace, or business layout.

OX

Love: Spend quality time with your loved one. Even small gestures can have a big impact.

Health: Eat nutritious food to strengthen your immune system.

Career: Do not hesitate to ask for help. Teamwork will be more effective today.

Wealth: A good day to review your financial goals and plans.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Proper date selection for weddings, anniversaries, or vow renewals may help improve long-term harmony and stability.

TIGER

Love: A sweet surprise from your partner is possible.

Health: Relax and avoid unnecessary work pressure.

Career: A new opportunity may arise. Be prepared.

Health: Avoid unnecessary spending for now.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Certain crystals and gemstones are believed to support confidence, attraction, and positive energy when used with intention.

RABBIT

Love: Being open with your feelings will help strengthen your relationship.

Health: Watch your diet and avoid junk food.

Career: A new task or project may come your way. Show your skills.

Wealth: Be cautious of scams or sudden investment offers.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 7

Advice: Careful planning and proper timing are important when starting a business or entering financial partnerships.

DRAGON

Love: A meaningful conversation will deepen your connection.

Health: Drink plenty of water to stay energized.

Career: You may learn a new skill or gain useful knowledge today.

Wealth: Additional income may come from an unexpected source.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 2

Advice: If challenges persist in different areas of life, structured reflection or guidance may help bring clarity and direction.

SNAKE

Love: Thoughtfulness toward your partner will strengthen your bond.

Health: Rest well to avoid exhaustion.

Career: A good day for networking and meeting the right people.

Wealth: A new income opportunity may arise. Think carefully before deciding.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Purple

Number: 4

Advice: Clearing clutter and practicing grounding routines may help restore balance and mental clarity.

HORSE

Love: Being true to yourself will help your relationship grow stronger.

Health: Do not neglect your body. Regular exercise is important.

Career: Your hard work will bring positive results.

Wealth: Explore new ways to save and grow your money.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Careful planning and timing are important when making major life decisions such as relationships or marriage.

GOAT

Love: Take time for yourself and avoid relationship stress.

Health: Relax and avoid overthinking.

Career: Good news may arrive at work.

Wealth: Be careful with sudden expenses. Think before spending.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 8

Advice: Timing and preparation are important when making large purchases or investments.

MONKEY

Love: A simple act of affection will make your partner happy.

Health: Limit sugary foods to protect your health.

Career: Your creativity may lead to new opportunities.

Wealth: A good day to review financial stability.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 7

Advice: Reflection and emotional clarity can help guide better decisions in relationships and personal direction.

ROOSTER

Love: Open communication will help avoid misunderstandings.

Health: Rest and avoid stress.

Career: A good opportunity is coming. Be ready.

Wealth: Be cautious of unexpected bills.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Careful planning during career transitions can help ensure stability and long-term growth.

DOG

Love: A romantic gesture from your partner will brighten your day.

Health: Maintain a balanced diet for good health.

Career: Your effort will lead to positive outcomes.

Wealth: Review your savings and budget carefully.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Major life changes, such as working abroad, benefit from careful preparation and long-term planning.

PIG

Love: Being supportive will deepen your relationship.

Health: Rest and give yourself enough recovery time.

Career: An important decision may be needed today.

Wealth: A good day to think about long-term investments.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Emotional healing may take time, and releasing negative past experiences can support a healthier mindset.

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