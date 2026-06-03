Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: An unexpected message from someone special will make your day brighter.
Health: Maintain proper sleep to keep your energy strong.
Career: Your hard work and consistency will be noticed by higher-ups.
Wealth: Be careful with unexpected expenses. Set aside extra savings.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: If life feels overwhelming, review your home, workplace, or business layout.
OX
Love: Spend quality time with your loved one. Even small gestures can have a big impact.
Health: Eat nutritious food to strengthen your immune system.
Career: Do not hesitate to ask for help. Teamwork will be more effective today.
Wealth: A good day to review your financial goals and plans.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Proper date selection for weddings, anniversaries, or vow renewals may help improve long-term harmony and stability.
TIGER
Love: A sweet surprise from your partner is possible.
Health: Relax and avoid unnecessary work pressure.
Career: A new opportunity may arise. Be prepared.
Health: Avoid unnecessary spending for now.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Certain crystals and gemstones are believed to support confidence, attraction, and positive energy when used with intention.
RABBIT
Love: Being open with your feelings will help strengthen your relationship.
Health: Watch your diet and avoid junk food.
Career: A new task or project may come your way. Show your skills.
Wealth: Be cautious of scams or sudden investment offers.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 7
Advice: Careful planning and proper timing are important when starting a business or entering financial partnerships.
DRAGON
Love: A meaningful conversation will deepen your connection.
Health: Drink plenty of water to stay energized.
Career: You may learn a new skill or gain useful knowledge today.
Wealth: Additional income may come from an unexpected source.
Lucky guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 2
Advice: If challenges persist in different areas of life, structured reflection or guidance may help bring clarity and direction.
SNAKE
Love: Thoughtfulness toward your partner will strengthen your bond.
Health: Rest well to avoid exhaustion.
Career: A good day for networking and meeting the right people.
Wealth: A new income opportunity may arise. Think carefully before deciding.
Lucky guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Purple
Number: 4
Advice: Clearing clutter and practicing grounding routines may help restore balance and mental clarity.
HORSE
Love: Being true to yourself will help your relationship grow stronger.
Health: Do not neglect your body. Regular exercise is important.
Career: Your hard work will bring positive results.
Wealth: Explore new ways to save and grow your money.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Careful planning and timing are important when making major life decisions such as relationships or marriage.
GOAT
Love: Take time for yourself and avoid relationship stress.
Health: Relax and avoid overthinking.
Career: Good news may arrive at work.
Wealth: Be careful with sudden expenses. Think before spending.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 8
Advice: Timing and preparation are important when making large purchases or investments.
MONKEY
Love: A simple act of affection will make your partner happy.
Health: Limit sugary foods to protect your health.
Career: Your creativity may lead to new opportunities.
Wealth: A good day to review financial stability.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 7
Advice: Reflection and emotional clarity can help guide better decisions in relationships and personal direction.
ROOSTER
Love: Open communication will help avoid misunderstandings.
Health: Rest and avoid stress.
Career: A good opportunity is coming. Be ready.
Wealth: Be cautious of unexpected bills.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: Careful planning during career transitions can help ensure stability and long-term growth.
DOG
Love: A romantic gesture from your partner will brighten your day.
Health: Maintain a balanced diet for good health.
Career: Your effort will lead to positive outcomes.
Wealth: Review your savings and budget carefully.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: Major life changes, such as working abroad, benefit from careful preparation and long-term planning.
PIG
Love: Being supportive will deepen your relationship.
Health: Rest and give yourself enough recovery time.
Career: An important decision may be needed today.
Wealth: A good day to think about long-term investments.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Emotional healing may take time, and releasing negative past experiences can support a healthier mindset.