Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

OX

Love: Spend quality time with your loved one. Even small gestures can have a big impact.

Health: Eat nutritious food to strengthen your immune system.

Career: Do not hesitate to ask for help. Teamwork will be more effective today.

Wealth: A good day to review your financial goals and plans.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Proper date selection for weddings, anniversaries, or vow renewals may help improve long-term harmony and stability.