Complaints mount against Cayetano

“This directly resulted in the immediate suspension of legislative proceedings, causing an unjustified delay in the resolution of critical national measures, committee reports, and privilege speeches,” the complaint stated.

Duque cited several measures that were left pending, including bills awaiting third and final reading, measures under the period of amendments, and those scheduled for interpellation.

“The respondent’s absence was not a mere procedural delay; it directly inflicted harm on the public welfare,” the complaint read, arguing that the postponement stalled legislation on hospital detention, benefits for healthcare workers, indigenous peoples’ rights, sports development, cultural heritage, and other concerns.

The complaint alleged that the incident constituted neglect of duty and possible violations of the Constitution, Senate rules, and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Meanwhile, various civil society leaders filed a separate complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman over the escape of Dela Rosa from the Senate on 14 May.

The complaint named Cayetano, Senator Robin Padilla, and Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca as respondents, accusing them of obstruction of justice.

Dela Rosa is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with a crimes against humanity charge linked to the war on drugs during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Tindig Pilipinas co-convenor Francis “Kiko” Aquino Dee said the complaint reflected the growing concern among civil society groups over recent developments in the Senate.

“This is just a continuation of the numerous calls of the public and civil society that are alarmed, saddened, confused, and angered by the current state of the Senate,” Dee said.

He added that some groups have called for Cayetano’s resignation and rejected arguments questioning the validity of the ICC warrant, noting that Philippine courts, including the Supreme Court, have recognized the international tribunal’s jurisdiction in certain matters.

A copy of the complaint was furnished the ICC.

“The rule of law requires accountability. Public office must never be used as a shield against justice,” Dee said.

Government agencies, including the Department of Justice, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police, and the Ombudsman, are separately investigating the circumstances surrounding De la Rosa’s escape from the Senate.

CCTV footage showed Dela Rosa leaving the Senate premises in the company of Padilla, who allegedly drove him to an undisclosed location in Makati. Authorities have yet to determine the senator’s whereabouts.

On 15 May, the Ombudsman ordered the six-month preventive suspension of Aplasca for allegedly instigating an armed confrontation between Senate security personnel and agents of the National Bureau of Investigation.