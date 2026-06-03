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Chiz returns, Gatchalian as new President Pro Tempore

In a dramatic turn of events, Sen. Francis "Chiz" Escudero was seen attending the Senate plenary session alongside Sens. Risa Hontiveros, Panfilo Lacson, Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, Migz Zubiri, Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan, Sherwin Gatchalian, JV Ejercito, Lito Lapid, and Raffy and Erwin Tulfo. Gatchalian also took his oath as the new Senate President Pro Tempore, administered by Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. and witnessed by Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms head PMaj. Alfredo Sotto Corpus. 📷 Aram Lascano/DAILY TRIBUNE
WIN GATCHALIAN
WIN GATCHALIANAram Lascano
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THE NEW MAJORITY
CHIZ ESCUDERO
SENATE SECRETARY
RISA HONTIVEROS
WIN GATCHALIA
TITO SOTTO
WIN GATCHALIAN TAKES OATH
WIN GATCHALIAN
WIN GATCHALIAN
MIGZ ZUBIRI
RISA HONTIVEROS, PING LACSON, TITO SOTTO
KIKO PANGILINAN
ERWIN TULFO, LITO LAPID
KIKO PANGILINAN
RISA HONTIVEROS
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