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Chiz returns, Gatchalian as new President Pro Tempore

In a dramatic turn of events, Sen. Francis "Chiz" Escudero was seen attending the Senate plenary session alongside Sens. Risa Hontiveros, Panfilo Lacson, Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, Migz Zubiri, Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan, Sherwin Gatchalian, JV Ejercito, Lito Lapid, and Raffy and Erwin Tulfo. Gatchalian also took his oath as the new Senate President Pro Tempore, administered by Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. and witnessed by Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms head PMaj. Alfredo Sotto Corpus. 📷 Aram Lascano/DAILY TRIBUNE