Edoc secures JPGT Finals slot

Jeturian, tied with Ching for the first-round lead of the 36-hole tournament, matched Edoc’s steady par-par-par finish. However, he was ultimately undone by Edoc’s blistering mid-round charge, where a rally from a three-stroke deficit saw Edoc seize control by going two-under par through 10 holes.

The drama spiked late as Edoc dropped shots on Nos. 2, 4 and 6, cutting his lead to just one. Yet, despite the sweltering humidity under overcast skies, Jeturian couldn’t find the elusive birdie in the clutch and settled for a 76, handing Edoc the title with a 150 total to Jeturian’s 151, while Lee (75) and Ching (77) tied for third at 152.

The gritty victory proved crucial for Edoc, securing him the coveted second automatic berth in the upcoming North vs South Finals with 42 points, tying first-qualifier Zach Guico. Kenzo Tan carded a 73 to place fifth at 158, keeping him at No. 3 in the standings, while Ching holds No. 4 and Asher Abad sits dangerously at fifth heading into the final Luzon Series leg at Eagle Ridge on 17-19 June.

“I put in the practice right after the first round, adjusting my shots and polishing my putting. That extra work gave me the confidence I needed, especially on Nos. 17, 18 and 1,” said Edoc, who relentless work ethic and three consecutive birdies fueled his come-from-behind victory.

“I felt so confident with my putting today, and it taught me that you truly have to train and practice if you want to build that kind of confidence,” he added.

Meanwhile, the girls’ youngest division showcased a masterclass in dominance. Jaicee Cervantes served notice that she intends to gatecrash the Grand Finals party, completing a commanding wire-to-wire victory with a closing 74 for a 149 total, leaving Jehanne Mendoza (72) nine strokes behind in second at 158, while Summit Point leg winner Andrea Dee stumbled to an 83 for a distant third at 164.