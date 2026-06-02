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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (03 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You might have an argument about the past. Choose peace over throwing shade.

Health: Watch your shoulders and neck you might get a stiff neck from poor sleeping position.

Career: An email with good news is coming. Do not miss it.

Wealth: It is time to save up for an emergency fund.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Avoid work stress by wearing a howlite bracelet for focus and mental clarity.

OX

Love: An ex may get in touch again. Do not trust right away.

Health: Do not overwork your body.

Career: A new assignment is coming it will be challenging but rewarding.

Wealth: This is a lucky day for sales or a sideline.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Wear an aventurine bracelet for career growth and success.

TIGER

Love: You feel emotional with the distance. Be honest about how you feel.

Health: Eat fruits rich in vitamin C do not wait for your cold to get worse.

Career: A new project will start use your creativity.

Wealth: You will receive delayed payment still be thankful.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 7

Advice: For financial clarity and decision making, use a citrine bracelet. Consult for the ideal business opening date too.

RABBIT

Love: You might feel jealous do not accuse right away talk calmly.

Health: Avoid sitting too long stretch and walk around.

Career: A rejection may come but take it as a chance to improve.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive online shopping.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 2

Advice: Keep emotional balance with a smoky quartz bracelet.

DRAGON

Love: If you are single you will meet someone in an unexpected place.

Health: Drink herbal tea for digestion.

Career: Your hard work will be noticed keep it up.

Wealth: Lucky for small gambling or raffle but do not overdo it.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 nn

Color: Pink

Number: 5

Advice: For positive love energy, wear a rose quartz or pink jade bracelet. Have your love corner Feng Shui checked for a happy relationship.

SNAKE

Love: Not all sweet gestures are sincere be observant.

Health: See a doctor if you often feel dizzy or tired.

Career: Someone envies your success. Stay professional.

Wealth: Time to save and control expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: For emotional healing, buy a sodalite bracelet. It is also good to check your kitchen Feng Shui to avoid family arguments.

HORSE

Love: Your partner will be demanding today give time and effort.

Health: Stay hydrated especially in hot weather.

Career: Your honesty at work will be rewarded.

Wealth: A good day to sell old items online.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 9

Advice: For extra luck and protection, wear a silver obsidian bracelet. For work from home, ask experts about the best desk direction.

GOAT

Love: Your partner will be sweet today. Show your appreciation too.

Health: Eat vegetables you need more fiber.

Career: A boss will inspire you today.

Wealth: Money flow is good but avoid lending now.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Use an amethyst bracelet to avoid stress.

MONKEY

Love: You will be generous today but do not let others take advantage.

Health: Exercise for at least 20 minutes for better blood circulation.

Career: You will learn a new skill that will help your work.

Wealth: Lucky with garage sale or thrift finds.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a sunstone bracelet for a cheerful aura and creative energy.

ROOSTER

Love: You may get an unexpected call or message from someone you have not talked to in a while.

Health: Avoid fast food home cooked meals are better.

Career: You can multitask well today make the most of it.

Wealth: Possible bonus or extra pay.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 2

Advice: For leadership and recognition wear a pyrite bracelet. Ask about an auspicious career path analysis through Ba Zi.

DOG

Love: Be open to compromise. You are not always right.

Health: Maintain good hygiene you might get skin irritation.

Career: You will notice an error in the system report it properly.

Wealth: A good day to donate or help others it will come back to you.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: For an energy boost use a red agate bracelet. Have a Feng Shui check for your room’s energy alignment.

PIG

Love: There may be misunderstandings. Explain yourself and do not hold grudges.

Health: Eat fruits and take short walks.

Career: Avoid gossip in the office.

Wealth: You have control over your spending keep it up.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for calm and prosperity. Ask about the right date for moving or expanding your business.

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