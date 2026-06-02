Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You might have an argument about the past. Choose peace over throwing shade.

Health: Watch your shoulders and neck you might get a stiff neck from poor sleeping position.

Career: An email with good news is coming. Do not miss it.

Wealth: It is time to save up for an emergency fund.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Avoid work stress by wearing a howlite bracelet for focus and mental clarity.