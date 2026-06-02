Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You might have an argument about the past. Choose peace over throwing shade.
Health: Watch your shoulders and neck you might get a stiff neck from poor sleeping position.
Career: An email with good news is coming. Do not miss it.
Wealth: It is time to save up for an emergency fund.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Avoid work stress by wearing a howlite bracelet for focus and mental clarity.
OX
Love: An ex may get in touch again. Do not trust right away.
Health: Do not overwork your body.
Career: A new assignment is coming it will be challenging but rewarding.
Wealth: This is a lucky day for sales or a sideline.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Wear an aventurine bracelet for career growth and success.
TIGER
Love: You feel emotional with the distance. Be honest about how you feel.
Health: Eat fruits rich in vitamin C do not wait for your cold to get worse.
Career: A new project will start use your creativity.
Wealth: You will receive delayed payment still be thankful.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 7
Advice: For financial clarity and decision making, use a citrine bracelet. Consult for the ideal business opening date too.
RABBIT
Love: You might feel jealous do not accuse right away talk calmly.
Health: Avoid sitting too long stretch and walk around.
Career: A rejection may come but take it as a chance to improve.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive online shopping.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 2
Advice: Keep emotional balance with a smoky quartz bracelet.
DRAGON
Love: If you are single you will meet someone in an unexpected place.
Health: Drink herbal tea for digestion.
Career: Your hard work will be noticed keep it up.
Wealth: Lucky for small gambling or raffle but do not overdo it.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 a.m. to 12 nn
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: For positive love energy, wear a rose quartz or pink jade bracelet. Have your love corner Feng Shui checked for a happy relationship.
SNAKE
Love: Not all sweet gestures are sincere be observant.
Health: See a doctor if you often feel dizzy or tired.
Career: Someone envies your success. Stay professional.
Wealth: Time to save and control expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: For emotional healing, buy a sodalite bracelet. It is also good to check your kitchen Feng Shui to avoid family arguments.
HORSE
Love: Your partner will be demanding today give time and effort.
Health: Stay hydrated especially in hot weather.
Career: Your honesty at work will be rewarded.
Wealth: A good day to sell old items online.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 9
Advice: For extra luck and protection, wear a silver obsidian bracelet. For work from home, ask experts about the best desk direction.
GOAT
Love: Your partner will be sweet today. Show your appreciation too.
Health: Eat vegetables you need more fiber.
Career: A boss will inspire you today.
Wealth: Money flow is good but avoid lending now.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: Use an amethyst bracelet to avoid stress.
MONKEY
Love: You will be generous today but do not let others take advantage.
Health: Exercise for at least 20 minutes for better blood circulation.
Career: You will learn a new skill that will help your work.
Wealth: Lucky with garage sale or thrift finds.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a sunstone bracelet for a cheerful aura and creative energy.
ROOSTER
Love: You may get an unexpected call or message from someone you have not talked to in a while.
Health: Avoid fast food home cooked meals are better.
Career: You can multitask well today make the most of it.
Wealth: Possible bonus or extra pay.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 2
Advice: For leadership and recognition wear a pyrite bracelet. Ask about an auspicious career path analysis through Ba Zi.
DOG
Love: Be open to compromise. You are not always right.
Health: Maintain good hygiene you might get skin irritation.
Career: You will notice an error in the system report it properly.
Wealth: A good day to donate or help others it will come back to you.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: For an energy boost use a red agate bracelet. Have a Feng Shui check for your room’s energy alignment.
PIG
Love: There may be misunderstandings. Explain yourself and do not hold grudges.
Health: Eat fruits and take short walks.
Career: Avoid gossip in the office.
Wealth: You have control over your spending keep it up.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for calm and prosperity. Ask about the right date for moving or expanding your business.