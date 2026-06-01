(June 01 2026) Vendors arrange their selling school supplies at a low price at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, on Monday June 1 2026. Ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(June 01 2026) Vendors arrange their selling school supplies at a low price at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, on Monday June 1 2026. Ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 01 2026) Vendors arrange their selling school supplies at a low price at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, on Monday June 1 2026. Ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 01 2026) Vendors arrange their selling school supplies at a low price at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, on Monday June 1 2026. Ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 01 2026) Vendors arrange their selling school supplies at a low price at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, on Monday June 1 2026. Ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 01 2026) Vendors arrange their selling school supplies at a low price at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, on Monday June 1 2026. Ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 01 2026) Vendors arrange their selling school supplies at a low price at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, on Monday June 1 2026. Ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 01 2026) Vendors arrange their selling school supplies at a low price at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, on Monday June 1 2026. Ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR