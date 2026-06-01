Jinggoy arrested at Senate

Tensions at the third highest office of the country rises as Senator Jingoy Estrada voluntarily surrenders to CIDG after his press briefer on Monday, 1 June, 2026 in Pasay City for plunder. Estrada was seen accompanied by Senator Allan Peter Cayetano on his way to CIDG. | Aram Lascano

Tensions at the third highest office of the country rises as Senator Jingoy Estrada voluntarily surrenders to CIDG after his press briefer on Monday, 1 June, 2026 in Pasay City for plunder. Estrada was seen accompanied by Senator Allan Peter Cayetano on his way to CIDG. | Aram Lascano Aram Lascano











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