Estrada asks Sandiganbayan to dismiss  plunder, graft raps

Estrada, through a lengthy statement, urged the anti-graft court to consider all of the motions that his camp has filed as part of due process in the realm of justice.

“These are not mere technicalities. I firmly believe I am entitled to avail myself of the remedies available under the law,” he said.

It is only fair and just that I be afforded the opportunity to fully exercise these legal remedies before any coercive measures are taken against me,” he added.

On Friday, 29 May, the senator personally faced his arrest warrant for his graft case from the Sandiganbayan’s Second Division and posted bail worth ₱90,000.

During the same day, Ostrea told reporters that they were surprised with the issuance of the summons as they had filed pleadings to consolidate the cases and withdraw the warrant.

The senator maintained that his pursuance of the said measures was not an attempt to evade accountability, rather it was a way for him to have his voice heard through the proper means.

Estrada further asserted that he was fully open to confront the case and clear his name of all the allegations raised against him through the complaint.