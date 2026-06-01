Designated rooms

(June 01 2026) Students and parents looking at their names and the designated room at the bulletin board in Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday June 1 2026, ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(June 01 2026) Students and parents looking at their names and the designated room at the bulletin board in Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday June 1 2026, ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 01 2026) Students and parents looking at their names and the designated room at the bulletin board in Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday June 1 2026, ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 01 2026) Students and parents looking at their names and the designated room at the bulletin board in Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday June 1 2026, ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 01 2026) Students and parents looking at their names and the designated room at the bulletin board in Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday June 1 2026, ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 01 2026) Students and parents looking at their names and the designated room at the bulletin board in Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday June 1 2026, ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 01 2026) Students and parents looking at their names and the designated room at the bulletin board in Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday June 1 2026, ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 01 2026) Students and parents looking at their names and the designated room at the bulletin board in Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday June 1 2026, ahead of the year 2026 school opening. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR