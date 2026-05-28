Lopez family steps toward healing rift

“I hope that this initial step will lead to an amicable, fair, and lasting resolution of the rift within the family and the Lopez Group,” he added.

The comment is one of the clearest public signs yet that tensions within the Lopez family could be easing after months of internal conflict that spilled into the conglomerate’s leadership ranks.

Lopez, however, said he remained “fully prepared for any outcome” and would continue fulfilling his duties to shareholders of the Lopez Group’s companies, particularly FGEN and First Philippine Holdings Corp.

“I will continue to act as a responsible steward of these various businesses, particularly FGEN and First Philippine Holdings Corp., which have institutional minority shareholders with significant economic interests,” he said.