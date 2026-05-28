(May 28 2026) Coalition 169 raised fresh concerns over the Land Transportation Office's continued rollout of Stradcom's LTO IT System in Regions 9, 10, 11, 12 and CARAGA, saying required approval from the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DepDev), formerly NEDA, may have been bypassed and that no clearance has been disclosed for deployment on government-owned workstations during a press conference in Quezon City on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The group said DepDev approval is a critical safeguard to ensure the public is not charged excessive fees for services delivered under a Build, Own, Operate (BOO) arrangement. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 28 2026) Coalition 169 raised fresh concerns over the Land Transportation Office's continued rollout of Stradcom's LTO IT System in Regions 9, 10, 11, 12 and CARAGA, saying required approval from the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DepDev), formerly NEDA, may have been bypassed and that no clearance has been disclosed for deployment on government-owned workstations during a press conference in Quezon City on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The group said DepDev approval is a critical safeguard to ensure the public is not charged excessive fees for services delivered under a Build, Own, Operate (BOO) arrangement. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR