Trash Truck Accident

(May 27 2026) The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) street sweepers remove the trash scattered, after a trailer truck loaded with garbage overturned in the southbound lane of the C5-Bonny Serrano Tunnel in Quezon City early Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The incident, which occurred around 5:00 a.m., resulted in the driver and his wife being injured. According to the report, the truck came from Porac, Pampanga, and was heading to Batangas when the vehicle lost control after skidding. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(May 27 2026) The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) street sweepers remove the trash scattered, after a trailer truck loaded with garbage overturned in the southbound lane of the C5-Bonny Serrano Tunnel in Quezon City early Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The incident, which occurred around 5:00 a.m., resulted in the driver and his wife being injured. According to the report, the truck came from Porac, Pampanga, and was heading to Batangas when the vehicle lost control after skidding. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 27 2026) The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) street sweepers remove the trash scattered, after a trailer truck loaded with garbage overturned in the southbound lane of the C5-Bonny Serrano Tunnel in Quezon City early Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The incident, which occurred around 5:00 a.m., resulted in the driver and his wife being injured. According to the report, the truck came from Porac, Pampanga, and was heading to Batangas when the vehicle lost control after skidding. Photo/Analy Labor (May 27 2026) The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) street sweepers remove the trash scattered, after a trailer truck loaded with garbage overturned in the southbound lane of the C5-Bonny Serrano Tunnel in Quezon City early Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The incident, which occurred around 5:00 a.m., resulted in the driver and his wife being injured. According to the report, the truck came from Porac, Pampanga, and was heading to Batangas when the vehicle lost control after skidding. Photo/Analy Labor (May 27 2026) The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) street sweepers remove the trash scattered, after a trailer truck loaded with garbage overturned in the southbound lane of the C5-Bonny Serrano Tunnel in Quezon City early Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The incident, which occurred around 5:00 a.m., resulted in the driver and his wife being injured. According to the report, the truck came from Porac, Pampanga, and was heading to Batangas when the vehicle lost control after skidding. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 27 2026) The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) street sweepers remove the trash scattered, after a trailer truck loaded with garbage overturned in the southbound lane of the C5-Bonny Serrano Tunnel in Quezon City early Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The incident, which occurred around 5:00 a.m., resulted in the driver and his wife being injured. According to the report, the truck came from Porac, Pampanga, and was heading to Batangas when the vehicle lost control after skidding. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 27 2026) The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) street sweepers remove the trash scattered, after a trailer truck loaded with garbage overturned in the southbound lane of the C5-Bonny Serrano Tunnel in Quezon City early Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The incident, which occurred around 5:00 a.m., resulted in the driver and his wife being injured. According to the report, the truck came from Porac, Pampanga, and was heading to Batangas when the vehicle lost control after skidding. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 27 2026) The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) street sweepers remove the trash scattered, after a trailer truck loaded with garbage overturned in the southbound lane of the C5-Bonny Serrano Tunnel in Quezon City early Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The incident, which occurred around 5:00 a.m., resulted in the driver and his wife being injured. According to the report, the truck came from Porac, Pampanga, and was heading to Batangas when the vehicle lost control after skidding. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR