Relatives Missing Sabungero

(May 25 2026) Relatives of the missing “sabungeros” shows a photo of their relatives and speak at the press conference held at Hagonoy Bulacan on Monday May 25 2026, to denied the allegation that they had abandoned the case, they said that they were not required to attend the hearing unless they were specifically called upon. They also cited the financial burden of transportation costs, noting that complainants from Bulacan would have to travel to Laguna for the hearing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(May 25 2026) Relatives of the missing “sabungeros” shows a photo of their relatives and speak at the press conference held at Hagonoy Bulacan on Monday May 25 2026, to denied the allegation that they had abandoned the case, they said that they were not required to attend the hearing unless they were specifically called upon. They also cited the financial burden of transportation costs, noting that complainants from Bulacan would have to travel to Laguna for the hearing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 25 2026) Relatives of the missing “sabungeros” shows a photo of their relatives and speak at the press conference held at Hagonoy Bulacan on Monday May 25 2026, to denied the allegation that they had abandoned the case, they said that they were not required to attend the hearing unless they were specifically called upon. They also cited the financial burden of transportation costs, noting that complainants from Bulacan would have to travel to Laguna for the hearing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 25 2026) Relatives of the missing “sabungeros” shows a photo of their relatives and speak at the press conference held at Hagonoy Bulacan on Monday May 25 2026, to denied the allegation that they had abandoned the case, they said that they were not required to attend the hearing unless they were specifically called upon. They also cited the financial burden of transportation costs, noting that complainants from Bulacan would have to travel to Laguna for the hearing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 25 2026) Relatives of the missing “sabungeros” shows a photo of their relatives and speak at the press conference held at Hagonoy Bulacan on Monday May 25 2026, to denied the allegation that they had abandoned the case, they said that they were not required to attend the hearing unless they were specifically called upon. They also cited the financial burden of transportation costs, noting that complainants from Bulacan would have to travel to Laguna for the hearing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 25 2026) Relatives of the missing “sabungeros” shows a photo of their relatives and speak at the press conference held at Hagonoy Bulacan on Monday May 25 2026, to denied the allegation that they had abandoned the case, they said that they were not required to attend the hearing unless they were specifically called upon. They also cited the financial burden of transportation costs, noting that complainants from Bulacan would have to travel to Laguna for the hearing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 25 2026) Relatives of the missing “sabungeros” shows a photo of their relatives and speak at the press conference held at Hagonoy Bulacan on Monday May 25 2026, to denied the allegation that they had abandoned the case, they said that they were not required to attend the hearing unless they were specifically called upon. They also cited the financial burden of transportation costs, noting that complainants from Bulacan would have to travel to Laguna for the hearing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 25 2026) Relatives of the missing “sabungeros” shows a photo of their relatives and speak at the press conference held at Hagonoy Bulacan on Monday May 25 2026, to denied the allegation that they had abandoned the case, they said that they were not required to attend the hearing unless they were specifically called upon. They also cited the financial burden of transportation costs, noting that complainants from Bulacan would have to travel to Laguna for the hearing. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR