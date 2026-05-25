Magalong, mayors say Senate should not be ‘haven’ for absences

The group emphasized the need for accountability and proper execution of duties among elected officials, stressing that public servants who evade responsibilities should not be protected while continuing to receive salaries funded by taxpayers.

The mayors also underscored the importance of transparency, accountability, and regular attendance in fulfilling the mandate of public service.

Magalong’s name appeared first on the list of signatories, drawing attention online due to his long-standing advocacy for good governance and anti-corruption reforms.

Other prominent local chief executives who signed the statement included Vico Sotto and Joy Belmonte, along with several other local leaders affiliated with the M4GG network.