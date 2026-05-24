Former President Duterte still fit to stand trial, says ICC counsel

Under international criminal procedure, an accused person must be capable of understanding the charges, following proceedings, and instructing legal counsel in order to stand trial.

Conti argued that Duterte does not meet any threshold that would justify suspending the proceedings.

“Fit for trial pa rin si Duterte. At tingin namin walang pagbabago,” she added.

Before resigning from the defense team, former lead counsel Nicolas Kaufman requested another medical review of Duterte’s health, citing “frequent episodes of falls occasioned by a loss of balance.”

However, in a 20 May filing, the ICC Registry said Duterte had only fallen on “rare occasions” and noted that medical personnel were able to respond immediately. The Registry also said no falls had been recorded in the last 30 days.

The upcoming status conference is expected to focus on procedural matters, including evidence disclosure, scheduling, and trial preparations, rather than revisiting questions of jurisdiction.

“Ito na, a trial na,” Conti said. “Usapin ng schedule, usapin ng ano ang ebidensya na nakuha na at ano pa ang kulang.”

She added that delays are common in complex international cases, but noted that the court is already transitioning toward full trial preparation.

“Excited marinig ng mga biktima kung anong sasabihin ni Duterte,” Conti said, referring to the families of alleged drug war victims.