Market monitoring

(May 22 2026) Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Genevieve Guevarra led the special joint inspection of price and supply monitoring with FTI, DTI, and PNP at the rice retail stalls at Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on Friday, May 22, 2026, as part of the government’s monitoring of compliance with Executive Order No. 118, which imposes a P50-per-kilo price cap on five percent broken imported rice for 30 days to curb unjustified price increases, prevent market abuse, and ensure the availability of affordable rice while maintaining market stability. Photo/Analy Labor











Copied

ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 22 2026) Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Genevieve Guevarra led the special joint inspection of price and supply monitoring with FTI, DTI, and PNP at the rice retail stalls at Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on Friday, May 22, 2026, as part of the government’s monitoring of compliance with Executive Order No. 118, which imposes a P50-per-kilo price cap on five percent broken imported rice for 30 days to curb unjustified price increases, prevent market abuse, and ensure the availability of affordable rice while maintaining market stability. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR