Greenlanders protest outside consulate office

“Asu (‘Stop’ in Greenlandic) USA,” read another sign.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Washington needs to control Greenland because of national security concerns, claiming that if it does not, the Danish autonomous territory risks falling into the hands of China or Russia.

The demonstrators turned their backs on the consulate building and observed two minutes of silence to express their displeasure with the US.

The new premises, in the center of the capital Nuuk, had been inaugurated a little earlier in the presence of the US ambassador to Denmark, Kenneth Howery.