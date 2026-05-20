Ricky Reyes opens multi-discipline learning institute in Quezon City

Hair icon Ricky Reyes, along with fellow officers of the Asia-Pacific Hairdressers-Cosmetologists Association International, leads the opening and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute, Review and Validation Center along Anonas Street corner Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City. The institute offers courses in hairdressing, beauty care, adult and child caregiving, and performing arts—including singing, dancing, acting, and personality development—for children aged 10 to 16. The event draws guests from Cambodia, Macau, Hong Kong, Australia, and China, alongside sponsors, colleagues, and members of the Reyes family.

Hair icon Ricky Reyes, along with fellow officers of the Asia-Pacific Hairdressers-Cosmetologists Association International, leads the opening and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute, Review and Validation Center along Anonas Street corner Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City. The institute offers courses in hairdressing, beauty care, adult and child caregiving, and performing arts—including singing, dancing, acting, and personality development—for children aged 10 to 16. The event draws guests from Cambodia, Macau, Hong Kong, Australia, and China, alongside sponsors, colleagues, and members of the Reyes family.

Hair icon Ricky Reyes, along with fellow officers of the Asia-Pacific Hairdressers-Cosmetologists Association International, leads the opening and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute, Review and Validation Center along Anonas Street corner Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City. The institute offers courses in hairdressing, beauty care, adult and child caregiving, and performing arts—including singing, dancing, acting, and personality development—for children aged 10 to 16. The event draws guests from Cambodia, Macau, Hong Kong, Australia, and China, alongside sponsors, colleagues, and members of the Reyes family.

Hair icon Ricky Reyes, along with fellow officers of the Asia-Pacific Hairdressers-Cosmetologists Association International, leads the opening and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute, Review and Validation Center along Anonas Street corner Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City. The institute offers courses in hairdressing, beauty care, adult and child caregiving, and performing arts—including singing, dancing, acting, and personality development—for children aged 10 to 16. The event draws guests from Cambodia, Macau, Hong Kong, Australia, and China, alongside sponsors, colleagues, and members of the Reyes family.

Hair icon Ricky Reyes, along with fellow officers of the Asia-Pacific Hairdressers-Cosmetologists Association International, leads the opening and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute, Review and Validation Center along Anonas Street corner Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City. The institute offers courses in hairdressing, beauty care, adult and child caregiving, and performing arts—including singing, dancing, acting, and personality development—for children aged 10 to 16. The event draws guests from Cambodia, Macau, Hong Kong, Australia, and China, alongside sponsors, colleagues, and members of the Reyes family.

Hair icon Ricky Reyes, along with fellow officers of the Asia-Pacific Hairdressers-Cosmetologists Association International, leads the opening and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute, Review and Validation Center along Anonas Street corner Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City. The institute offers courses in hairdressing, beauty care, adult and child caregiving, and performing arts—including singing, dancing, acting, and personality development—for children aged 10 to 16. The event draws guests from Cambodia, Macau, Hong Kong, Australia, and China, alongside sponsors, colleagues, and members of the Reyes family.

Hair icon Ricky Reyes, along with fellow officers of the Asia-Pacific Hairdressers-Cosmetologists Association International, leads the opening and blessing of the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute, Review and Validation Center along Anonas Street corner Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City. The institute offers courses in hairdressing, beauty care, adult and child caregiving, and performing arts—including singing, dancing, acting, and personality development—for children aged 10 to 16. The event draws guests from Cambodia, Macau, Hong Kong, Australia, and China, alongside sponsors, colleagues, and members of the Reyes family.