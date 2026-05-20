Pia Cayetano’s ‘Takot na Takot’ speech sparks ‘SenateFlix’ — Best cry-proof mascaras to try

The internet has found its newest binge-worthy political drama — and netizens are calling it “SenateFlix.”
This week’s viral episode? “Takot na Takot,” starring Senator Pia Cayetano in an emotional Senate monologue, with what the internet jokingly dubbed a “supporting actress” from Senator Loren Legarda. Because apparently, Philippine politics now comes with tension, tears, and reaction shots worthy of a primetime teleserye.
During the May 20 plenary session, Senator Risa Hontiveros questioned the Senate’s seeming silence after the chaotic May 13 incident that involved gunfire inside the halls of the institution.
Visibly emotional, Pia Cayetano admitted that she feared for her life so much she felt she needed to say goodbye to her child.
“Takot na takot po ako,” she said.
So in honor of this week’s accidental political drama, here are the DAILY TRIBUNE-approved “iyak-proof” mascaras worthy of your beauty arsenal.
The “Main Character Cry Scene” Mascara Lineup
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
The beauty girlies already know this one. Lengthening, volumizing, and famously stubborn against tears, humidity, and Manila commute trauma, this mascara gives that lifted, doll-lash effect from every angle. Perfect for dramatic speeches where the camera might zoom in unexpectedly.
L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara
This is for the girls who want their lashes to enter the room before they do. The multi-level bristle brush creates that fanned-out, editorial eye look — very “I’m emotional, but make it fashion.” Bonus points for being waterproof because public crying is temporary, but glam is forever.
GRWM Lash Revolution Life-Proof Mascara
The name says it all: Life-Proof. Honestly, the branding alone feels tailor-made for SenateFlix. With waterproof technology, buildable volume, and a formula designed not to smudge or flake, this one survives tears, heat, and probably even a privilege speech.
BLK False Lash Waterproof Mascara
For those craving full-on teleserye lashes without actual falsies, BLK’s dual-brush mascara delivers maximum drama with minimum effort. Lightweight, waterproof, and clump-free, it’s giving “soft glam under pressure.”
BNB Roll to Define Steel Mascara
This steel applicator mascara is for precision lovers. It defines, separates, and lifts lashes cleanly — ideal for beauty minimalists who still want their lashes looking expensive while doomscrolling Senate updates at midnight.