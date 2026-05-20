Pia Cayetano’s ‘Takot na Takot’ speech sparks ‘SenateFlix’ — Best cry-proof mascaras to try

The internet has found its newest binge-worthy political drama — and netizens are calling it “SenateFlix.”

This week’s viral episode? “Takot na Takot,” starring Senator Pia Cayetano in an emotional Senate monologue, with what the internet jokingly dubbed a “supporting actress” from Senator Loren Legarda. Because apparently, Philippine politics now comes with tension, tears, and reaction shots worthy of a primetime teleserye.

During the May 20 plenary session, Senator Risa Hontiveros questioned the Senate’s seeming silence after the chaotic May 13 incident that involved gunfire inside the halls of the institution.

Visibly emotional, Pia Cayetano admitted that she feared for her life so much she felt she needed to say goodbye to her child.

“Takot na takot po ako,” she said.

So in honor of this week’s accidental political drama, here are the DAILY TRIBUNE-approved “iyak-proof” mascaras worthy of your beauty arsenal.

The “Main Character Cry Scene” Mascara Lineup