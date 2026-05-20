Matibag backs rules for socmed ‘journalists’

“Congratulations on your efforts in reporting what is happening,” Matibag said. “The media has been doing a great job, especially the conventional media like you, who went through the process of becoming members of the media and studied journalism, communication arts or literature.”

Matibag said the internet and social media age has introduced significant challenges to public information, prompting his support for laws that would govern online reporting.

He cited that many people use social media platforms to act as members of the mass media but operate completely free of regulatory boundaries.

“Unlike you... most of you follow certain rules and regulations covered by the MTRCB, the Kapisanan ng mga Broadcaster sa Pilipinas, and newspapers,” Matibag said, referring to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board and the national broadcasters’ association.

“They have been very careful because they know that they are covered by laws and the Revised Penal Code.”