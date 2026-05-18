QCitizen data launch

(May 18 2026) As part of the observance of Open Government Week 2026, the Quezon City Government officially launched QCitizen Data Resibo ng Serbisyo led by Mayor Joy Belmonte on Monday May 18 2026. The platform showcases The Quezon City Data Dashboards, Open Infrastructure Dashboard and QC I report. These dashboards offer information on City Services programs, allows residents to track city funded infrastructure projects across Quezon City and enables them to submit non-emergency complaints, concerns requests and inquiries through desktops and mobile phones. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 18 2026) As part of the observance of Open Government Week 2026, the Quezon City Government officially launched QCitizen Data Resibo ng Serbisyo led by Mayor Joy Belmonte on Monday May 18 2026. The platform showcases The Quezon City Data Dashboards, Open Infrastructure Dashboard and QC I report. These dashboards offer information on City Services programs, allows residents to track city funded infrastructure projects across Quezon City and enables them to submit non-emergency complaints, concerns requests and inquiries through desktops and mobile phones. Photo/Analy Labor