Marian exhibit at the Manila Cathedral

Tourists visit "Inay," an exhibition featuring images of Mary and the Child Jesus, at the Nuestra Señora del Pilar Chapel inside the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Sunday, 17 May 2026. The exhibit runs until May 31 as part of the annual Flores de Mayo celebration.

Tourists visit "Inay," an exhibition featuring images of Mary and the Child Jesus, at the Nuestra Señora del Pilar Chapel inside the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Sunday, 17 May 2026. The exhibit runs until May 31 as part of the annual Flores de Mayo celebration.











Copied