What’s that smell?

The man took off his shoes, propped his feet up and ate durian during the screening, according to the witness’ post, The Standard reported.

One commenter criticized the poster for not telling the movie attendant about the durian-eater, while another said that complaining was useless after the screening had ended.

Meanwhile, fans of a Japanese underground idol, a performer at livehouses and shopping malls, have no qualms about smelling her.

Hari Matsumoto from Wakayama, Honshu island, has more than 400,000 followers on social media and has adopted an unusual fan greeting as a trademark and style to stand out among the thousands of underground idols and strengthen her fan base.

From traditional handshakes and hugs, Matsumoto now greets male fans by letting them sniff her armpit during post-show interactions, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

In a viral clip, an older male fan is seen mimicking a puppy, raising his hands and sniffing both her armpits with her permission, according to SCMP.

Matsumoto has not explained why she introduced the armpit-sniffing perk, which a critic called a disgusting selling of a body scent.