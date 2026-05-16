A vendor selling cartoon-shaped party balloons sits on the stepboard of a jeepney as it cruises along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) northbound in Makati City on Saturday, 16 May 2026.

A vendor selling cartoon-shaped party balloons sits on the stepboard of a jeepney as it cruises along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) northbound in Makati City on Saturday, 16 May 2026. John Carlo Magallon











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A vendor selling cartoon-shaped party balloons sits on the stepboard of a jeepney as it cruises along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) northbound in Makati City on Saturday, 16 May 2026. John Carlo Magallon