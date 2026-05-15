What are you? An idiot sandwich!

The pop-up brings a fresh, enjoyable scene to the city's dining scene, where guests can indulge in the rich, savory taste of sandwiches, refreshing lemonades, cocktails, and chilled wine - creating a vibrant atmosphere.

As part of the experience, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill x Idiot Sandwich brings big love with another British icon, the MINI Cooper.

Guests are also invited to take part in the SPOT OUR MINI competition - a playful, high-visibility mechanic designed to bring the experience beyond the restaurant.

To join, spot the wrapped MINI in the city and take a snap or short video with or of the car, and post it on Facebook or Instagram with a playful twist on the brand's tag @gordonramsaybarandgrillph and @miniphilippines, including hashtags #SpotOurMINI and #GRGIdiotSandwich.

That’s not all! Keep your ears pricked and tune in to MAGIC 89.9FM for sightings on the streets of Manila or at your favorite neighborhood hangouts.

Winners will be given a dinner for four and a personally-signed Gordon Ramsay chef's jacket.

The cult-favorite will last until 16 August from 5:00 PM to 12:00 MN. Don’t miss your chance to take a bite of the Idiot Sandwich, as it is where great food and good times transpire.