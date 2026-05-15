Sombrero Island Kids

In Sombrero Island (Aborlan, Palawan), I noticed these two boys walking around holding on to the front part of their shorts to prevent the cloth from touching their privates.

“Tinuli kami kahapon (We were circumcised yesterday!),” they declared to anyone who cared to listen.

Cyrus is the silent one. He hardly smiles. He wants to be a soldier. Mark Anthony is more animated. His aspiration is to be a policeman.

Strangely enough, a Balete tree towers inside the tropical isle covered with coconut trees. The kids kill time under the shade.