Diokno, Cendana, De Lima

(May 15 2026) Akbayan Representatives Chel Diokno and Perci Cendaña, and ML party-list Rep. Leila de Lima arrived at the Office of the City Prosecutor in Quezon City on Friday May 15 2026 for the preliminary investigation regarding the criminal charges filed, Atty. Mans Carpio VP Sara Duterte husband, against the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Anti-Money Laundering Council over the alleged illegal disclosure of his bank records during the House of Representatives Committee on Justice investigation into the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 15 2026) Akbayan Representatives Chel Diokno and Perci Cendaña, and ML party-list Rep. Leila de Lima arrived at the Office of the City Prosecutor in Quezon City on Friday May 15 2026 for the preliminary investigation regarding the criminal charges filed, Atty. Mans Carpio VP Sara Duterte husband, against the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Anti-Money Laundering Council over the alleged illegal disclosure of his bank records during the House of Representatives Committee on Justice investigation into the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR