QC Fourth alarm fire

(May 14 2026) Firefighters responded the fourth-alarm fire that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy at East Riverside, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(May 14 2026) Firefighters responded the fourth-alarm fire that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy at East Riverside, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (May 14 2026) Firefighters responded the fourth-alarm fire that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy at East Riverside, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) Firefighters responded the fourth-alarm fire that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy at East Riverside, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (May 14 2026) Firefighters responded the fourth-alarm fire that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy at East Riverside, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (May 14 2026) Firefighters responded the fourth-alarm fire that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy at East Riverside, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (May 14 2026) Firefighters responded the fourth-alarm fire that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy at East Riverside, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) Firefighters responded the fourth-alarm fire that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy at East Riverside, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) Firefighters responded the fourth-alarm fire that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy at East Riverside, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) Firefighters responded the fourth-alarm fire that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy at East Riverside, Barangay Paltok, Quezon City, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR