MMDA Launch free wifi Pasig Ferry Station

(May 14 2026) MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes lead the ceremonial launching of Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) in MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service, with DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto — a program in partnership with the DICT at San Joaquin Pasig River Ferry Station in Pasig City on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The FPIAP is part of the effort to modernize public transport facilities and part of efforts to restore life to Pasig River, alongside the ‘Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli’ initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(May 14 2026) MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes lead the ceremonial launching of Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) in MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service, with DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto — a program in partnership with the DICT at San Joaquin Pasig River Ferry Station in Pasig City on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The FPIAP is part of the effort to modernize public transport facilities and part of efforts to restore life to Pasig River, alongside the ‘Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli’ initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes lead the ceremonial launching of Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) in MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service, with DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto — a program in partnership with the DICT at San Joaquin Pasig River Ferry Station in Pasig City on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The FPIAP is part of the effort to modernize public transport facilities and part of efforts to restore life to Pasig River, alongside the ‘Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli’ initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes lead the ceremonial launching of Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) in MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service, with DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto — a program in partnership with the DICT at San Joaquin Pasig River Ferry Station in Pasig City on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The FPIAP is part of the effort to modernize public transport facilities and part of efforts to restore life to Pasig River, alongside the ‘Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli’ initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes lead the ceremonial launching of Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) in MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service, with DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto — a program in partnership with the DICT at San Joaquin Pasig River Ferry Station in Pasig City on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The FPIAP is part of the effort to modernize public transport facilities and part of efforts to restore life to Pasig River, alongside the ‘Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli’ initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes lead the ceremonial launching of Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) in MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service, with DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto — a program in partnership with the DICT at San Joaquin Pasig River Ferry Station in Pasig City on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The FPIAP is part of the effort to modernize public transport facilities and part of efforts to restore life to Pasig River, alongside the ‘Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli’ initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes lead the ceremonial launching of Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) in MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service, with DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto — a program in partnership with the DICT at San Joaquin Pasig River Ferry Station in Pasig City on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The FPIAP is part of the effort to modernize public transport facilities and part of efforts to restore life to Pasig River, alongside the ‘Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli’ initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes lead the ceremonial launching of Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) in MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service, with DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto — a program in partnership with the DICT at San Joaquin Pasig River Ferry Station in Pasig City on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The FPIAP is part of the effort to modernize public transport facilities and part of efforts to restore life to Pasig River, alongside the ‘Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli’ initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes lead the ceremonial launching of Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) in MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service, with DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto — a program in partnership with the DICT at San Joaquin Pasig River Ferry Station in Pasig City on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The FPIAP is part of the effort to modernize public transport facilities and part of efforts to restore life to Pasig River, alongside the ‘Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli’ initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes lead the ceremonial launching of Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) in MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service, with DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto — a program in partnership with the DICT at San Joaquin Pasig River Ferry Station in Pasig City on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The FPIAP is part of the effort to modernize public transport facilities and part of efforts to restore life to Pasig River, alongside the ‘Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli’ initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR