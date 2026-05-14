Electric substation

(May 14 2026) Grid Electricity lines at Meralco Diliman substation along commonwealth avenue pictured on Thursday May 14 2026. The NGCP has raised yellow and red alerts today due to shortages in power supply and power reserves from Luzon power plants, yellow alert will be on 3:01 PM – 4:00 PM and 10:01 PM – 11:00 PM while red alert affected areas may experience power outages from 4:01 PM – 10:00 PM The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(May 14 2026) Grid Electricity lines at Meralco Diliman substation along commonwealth avenue pictured on Thursday May 14 2026. The NGCP has raised yellow and red alerts today due to shortages in power supply and power reserves from Luzon power plants, yellow alert will be on 3:01 PM – 4:00 PM and 10:01 PM – 11:00 PM while red alert affected areas may experience power outages from 4:01 PM – 10:00 PM The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) Grid Electricity lines at Meralco Diliman substation along commonwealth avenue pictured on Thursday May 14 2026. The NGCP has raised yellow and red alerts today due to shortages in power supply and power reserves from Luzon power plants, yellow alert will be on 3:01 PM – 4:00 PM and 10:01 PM – 11:00 PM while red alert affected areas may experience power outages from 4:01 PM – 10:00 PM The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) Grid Electricity lines at Meralco Diliman substation along commonwealth avenue pictured on Thursday May 14 2026. The NGCP has raised yellow and red alerts today due to shortages in power supply and power reserves from Luzon power plants, yellow alert will be on 3:01 PM – 4:00 PM and 10:01 PM – 11:00 PM while red alert affected areas may experience power outages from 4:01 PM – 10:00 PM The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 14 2026) Grid Electricity lines at Meralco Diliman substation along commonwealth avenue pictured on Thursday May 14 2026. The NGCP has raised yellow and red alerts today due to shortages in power supply and power reserves from Luzon power plants, yellow alert will be on 3:01 PM – 4:00 PM and 10:01 PM – 11:00 PM while red alert affected areas may experience power outages from 4:01 PM – 10:00 PM The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR