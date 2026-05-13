Solar Power Plant in San Miguel, Bulacan

(May 13 2026) A 55 MWac solar power plant operational in San Miguel, Bulacan, operated by PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc. (BulacanSol), pictured on Wednesday May 13 2026. The 72-hectare facility harnesses solar power to generate enough electricity to help meet the energy needs of several towns in Bulacan. May 13, 2026. Some places in the Philippines has placed on yellow alert, According to the power grid operator, power plants in the Visayas currently have a total capacity of 2,580 megawatts, while peak demand is seen rising to 2,423MW. The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor











Copied

(May 13 2026) A 55 MWac solar power plant operational in San Miguel, Bulacan, operated by PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc. (BulacanSol), pictured on Wednesday May 13 2026. The 72-hectare facility harnesses solar power to generate enough electricity to help meet the energy needs of several towns in Bulacan. May 13, 2026. Some places in the Philippines has placed on yellow alert, According to the power grid operator, power plants in the Visayas currently have a total capacity of 2,580 megawatts, while peak demand is seen rising to 2,423MW. The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor (May 13 2026) A 55 MWac solar power plant operational in San Miguel, Bulacan, operated by PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc. (BulacanSol), pictured on Wednesday May 13 2026. The 72-hectare facility harnesses solar power to generate enough electricity to help meet the energy needs of several towns in Bulacan. May 13, 2026. Some places in the Philippines has placed on yellow alert, According to the power grid operator, power plants in the Visayas currently have a total capacity of 2,580 megawatts, while peak demand is seen rising to 2,423MW. The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor (May 13 2026) A 55 MWac solar power plant operational in San Miguel, Bulacan, operated by PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc. (BulacanSol), pictured on Wednesday May 13 2026. The 72-hectare facility harnesses solar power to generate enough electricity to help meet the energy needs of several towns in Bulacan. May 13, 2026. Some places in the Philippines has placed on yellow alert, According to the power grid operator, power plants in the Visayas currently have a total capacity of 2,580 megawatts, while peak demand is seen rising to 2,423MW. The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor (May 13 2026) A 55 MWac solar power plant operational in San Miguel, Bulacan, operated by PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc. (BulacanSol), pictured on Wednesday May 13 2026. The 72-hectare facility harnesses solar power to generate enough electricity to help meet the energy needs of several towns in Bulacan. May 13, 2026. Some places in the Philippines has placed on yellow alert, According to the power grid operator, power plants in the Visayas currently have a total capacity of 2,580 megawatts, while peak demand is seen rising to 2,423MW. The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor (May 13 2026) A 55 MWac solar power plant operational in San Miguel, Bulacan, operated by PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc. (BulacanSol), pictured on Wednesday May 13 2026. The 72-hectare facility harnesses solar power to generate enough electricity to help meet the energy needs of several towns in Bulacan. May 13, 2026. Some places in the Philippines has placed on yellow alert, According to the power grid operator, power plants in the Visayas currently have a total capacity of 2,580 megawatts, while peak demand is seen rising to 2,423MW. The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor (May 13 2026) A 55 MWac solar power plant operational in San Miguel, Bulacan, operated by PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc. (BulacanSol), pictured on Wednesday May 13 2026. The 72-hectare facility harnesses solar power to generate enough electricity to help meet the energy needs of several towns in Bulacan. May 13, 2026. Some places in the Philippines has placed on yellow alert, According to the power grid operator, power plants in the Visayas currently have a total capacity of 2,580 megawatts, while peak demand is seen rising to 2,423MW. The Philippines frequently experiences power interruptions during the hot and dry months of April and May as electricity demand surges. Photo/Analy Labor