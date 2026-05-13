DA, BSWM inspect biofertilizers

(May 13 2026) The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) conduct an inspection of YAMA-N Biofertilizer at Romarc enterprises at a fertilizer plant in Pulilan on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the Romarc Enterprises are set to distribute biofertilizer assistance to 1,276 farmers in the municipality of Pulilan as part of its commitment to support local farmers and sustainable agriculture. The event also coincides with the celebration of the Feast of San Isidro Labrador, the patron saint of farmers. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











Copied

ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 13 2026) The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) conduct an inspection of YAMA-N Biofertilizer at Romarc enterprises at a fertilizer plant in Pulilan on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the Romarc Enterprises are set to distribute biofertilizer assistance to 1,276 farmers in the municipality of Pulilan as part of its commitment to support local farmers and sustainable agriculture. The event also coincides with the celebration of the Feast of San Isidro Labrador, the patron saint of farmers. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR