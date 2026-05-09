Free spay-and-neuter clinic

Veterinary medicine students groom neutered cats at LBK Covered Court in Tondo, Manila on 9 May 2026. Hundreds of cats and dogs in Tondo were neutered as animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) organized the free program.

Veterinary medicine students groom neutered cats at LBK Covered Court in Tondo, Manila on 9 May 2026. Hundreds of cats and dogs in Tondo were neutered as animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) organized the free program. PHOTOS BY: Toto Lozano











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