(May 08 2026) Motorcycle plying along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday May 8 2026. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has ordered transport network companies to submit all the names of drivers onboarded in their system. This is related to discrepancies in the list of TNVS drivers and motorcycle taxi riders who are beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy. DSWD Spokesperson Asec. Irene Dumlao assured that the list of drivers who will receive cash relief assistance from the department is clean. But the list of drivers who will be given assistance under the AICS will still come from the LTFRB. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(May 08 2026) Motorcycle plying along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday May 8 2026. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has ordered transport network companies to submit all the names of drivers onboarded in their system. This is related to discrepancies in the list of TNVS drivers and motorcycle taxi riders who are beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy. DSWD Spokesperson Asec. Irene Dumlao assured that the list of drivers who will receive cash relief assistance from the department is clean. But the list of drivers who will be given assistance under the AICS will still come from the LTFRB. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 08 2026) Motorcycle plying along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday May 8 2026. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has ordered transport network companies to submit all the names of drivers onboarded in their system. This is related to discrepancies in the list of TNVS drivers and motorcycle taxi riders who are beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy. DSWD Spokesperson Asec. Irene Dumlao assured that the list of drivers who will receive cash relief assistance from the department is clean. But the list of drivers who will be given assistance under the AICS will still come from the LTFRB. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 08 2026) Motorcycle plying along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday May 8 2026. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has ordered transport network companies to submit all the names of drivers onboarded in their system. This is related to discrepancies in the list of TNVS drivers and motorcycle taxi riders who are beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy. DSWD Spokesperson Asec. Irene Dumlao assured that the list of drivers who will receive cash relief assistance from the department is clean. But the list of drivers who will be given assistance under the AICS will still come from the LTFRB. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 08 2026) Motorcycle plying along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday May 8 2026. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has ordered transport network companies to submit all the names of drivers onboarded in their system. This is related to discrepancies in the list of TNVS drivers and motorcycle taxi riders who are beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy. DSWD Spokesperson Asec. Irene Dumlao assured that the list of drivers who will receive cash relief assistance from the department is clean. But the list of drivers who will be given assistance under the AICS will still come from the LTFRB. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 08 2026) Motorcycle plying along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday May 8 2026. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has ordered transport network companies to submit all the names of drivers onboarded in their system. This is related to discrepancies in the list of TNVS drivers and motorcycle taxi riders who are beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy. DSWD Spokesperson Asec. Irene Dumlao assured that the list of drivers who will receive cash relief assistance from the department is clean. But the list of drivers who will be given assistance under the AICS will still come from the LTFRB. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 08 2026) Motorcycle plying along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday May 8 2026. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has ordered transport network companies to submit all the names of drivers onboarded in their system. This is related to discrepancies in the list of TNVS drivers and motorcycle taxi riders who are beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy. DSWD Spokesperson Asec. Irene Dumlao assured that the list of drivers who will receive cash relief assistance from the department is clean. But the list of drivers who will be given assistance under the AICS will still come from the LTFRB. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 08 2026) Motorcycle plying along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday May 8 2026. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has ordered transport network companies to submit all the names of drivers onboarded in their system. This is related to discrepancies in the list of TNVS drivers and motorcycle taxi riders who are beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy. DSWD Spokesperson Asec. Irene Dumlao assured that the list of drivers who will receive cash relief assistance from the department is clean. But the list of drivers who will be given assistance under the AICS will still come from the LTFRB. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR