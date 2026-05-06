Raft Living

(May 06 2026) Some Families saw lives at the raft, a flat structure made of pieces of wood tied together and used as a boat or floating platform at the boundary of Caloocan and Navotas City on Wednesday May 6 2026. The recent survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS). The number of Filipinos who expect the quality of their lives to improve in the next 12 months has dropped to its lowest under the Marcos administration, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey. Photo/Analy Labor











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(May 06 2026) Some Families saw lives at the raft, a flat structure made of pieces of wood tied together and used as a boat or floating platform at the boundary of Caloocan and Navotas City on Wednesday May 6 2026. The recent survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS). The number of Filipinos who expect the quality of their lives to improve in the next 12 months has dropped to its lowest under the Marcos administration, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey. Photo/Analy Labor (May 06 2026) Some Families saw lives at the raft, a flat structure made of pieces of wood tied together and used as a boat or floating platform at the boundary of Caloocan and Navotas City on Wednesday May 6 2026. The recent survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS). The number of Filipinos who expect the quality of their lives to improve in the next 12 months has dropped to its lowest under the Marcos administration, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey. Photo/Analy Labor (May 06 2026) Some Families saw lives at the raft, a flat structure made of pieces of wood tied together and used as a boat or floating platform at the boundary of Caloocan and Navotas City on Wednesday May 6 2026. The recent survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS). The number of Filipinos who expect the quality of their lives to improve in the next 12 months has dropped to its lowest under the Marcos administration, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey. Photo/Analy Labor (May 06 2026) Some Families saw lives at the raft, a flat structure made of pieces of wood tied together and used as a boat or floating platform at the boundary of Caloocan and Navotas City on Wednesday May 6 2026. The recent survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS). The number of Filipinos who expect the quality of their lives to improve in the next 12 months has dropped to its lowest under the Marcos administration, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey. Photo/Analy Labor (May 06 2026) Some Families saw lives at the raft, a flat structure made of pieces of wood tied together and used as a boat or floating platform at the boundary of Caloocan and Navotas City on Wednesday May 6 2026. The recent survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS). The number of Filipinos who expect the quality of their lives to improve in the next 12 months has dropped to its lowest under the Marcos administration, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey. Photo/Analy Labor (May 06 2026) Some Families saw lives at the raft, a flat structure made of pieces of wood tied together and used as a boat or floating platform at the boundary of Caloocan and Navotas City on Wednesday May 6 2026. The recent survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS). The number of Filipinos who expect the quality of their lives to improve in the next 12 months has dropped to its lowest under the Marcos administration, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey. Photo/Analy Labor