Photos

Philippines-Japan Defense Ministerial Meeting

Defense Secretary Gilbert C. Teodoro Jr. and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi sign the Statement on the Further Promotion of Defense Equipment and Technology Cooperation during a bilateral meeting in Makati City on 05 May 2026. The agreement formalizes both nations' commitment to deepening technical and military ties to bolster regional security. During the exchange, Secretary Teodoro also expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for providing technical expertise in response to the recent Navotas Navotas Sanitary Landfill Facility (NSLF) incident.