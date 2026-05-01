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DMW job fair

(May 01 2026) Job seekers flock at Robinsons Mall in Ortigas on Friday May 1 2026, organize by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in celebration of the 124th Philippine Labor Day, the event featured approximately 3,451 job openings in fields such as healthcare, medicine, engineering, technical trades, construction, and manufacturing. The initiative is part of a wider reintegration effort designed to link returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with government-supported employment opportunities. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 01 2026) Job seekers flock at Robinsons Mall in Ortigas on Friday May 1 2026, organize by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in celebration of the 124th Philippine Labor Day, the event featured approximately 3,451 job openings in fields such as healthcare, medicine, engineering, technical trades, construction, and manufacturing. The initiative is part of a wider reintegration effort designed to link returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with government-supported employment opportunities. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR
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ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
(May 01 2026) Job seekers flock at Robinsons Mall in Ortigas on Friday May 1 2026, organize by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in celebration of the 124th Philippine Labor Day, the event featured approximately 3,451 job openings in fields such as healthcare, medicine, engineering, technical trades, construction, and manufacturing. The initiative is part of a wider reintegration effort designed to link returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with government-supported employment opportunities. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 01 2026) Job seekers flock at Robinsons Mall in Ortigas on Friday May 1 2026, organize by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in celebration of the 124th Philippine Labor Day, the event featured approximately 3,451 job openings in fields such as healthcare, medicine, engineering, technical trades, construction, and manufacturing. The initiative is part of a wider reintegration effort designed to link returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with government-supported employment opportunities. Photo/Analy Labor
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