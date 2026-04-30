(April 30 2026) LABAN MANGGAGAWA, a newly formed coalition of workers under long-serving federations National Federation of Labor Unions (NAFLU), National Federation of Labor (NFL) and Transport Group, organization led by Kamanggagawa Partylist Representative Elijah San Fernando form the coalition “Laban Manggagawa” as they urge others to join the massive mobilization for the May 1 Labor Day protest against the unjust high fuel prices which burdens the hard working laborers in the country during a press conference in Quezon City on Thursday April 30 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (April 30 2026) LABAN MANGGAGAWA, a newly formed coalition of workers under long-serving federations National Federation of Labor Unions (NAFLU), National Federation of Labor (NFL) and Transport Group, organization led by Kamanggagawa Partylist Representative Elijah San Fernando form the coalition “Laban Manggagawa” as they urge others to join the massive mobilization for the May 1 Labor Day protest against the unjust high fuel prices which burdens the hard working laborers in the country during a press conference in Quezon City on Thursday April 30 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR