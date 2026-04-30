Free obesity checkup

(April 30 2026) On Thursday, April 30, 2026 at the Mercury Drug Store in Mandaluyong City, Novo Nordisk Philippines led by General Manager Wei Sun, has partners with Mercury Drug Corporation (MDC) led by Vice President Cora Lim, to strengthen obesity care and expand access to patient-centered, end-to-end weight management solutions-advancing through the Live Lighter movement, As part of the initiative, selected Mercury Drug branches will offer free obesity assessments and initial consultations, encouraging Filipinos to take the first step toward better health. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (April 30 2026) On Thursday, April 30, 2026 at the Mercury Drug Store in Mandaluyong City, Novo Nordisk Philippines led by General Manager Wei Sun, has partners with Mercury Drug Corporation (MDC) led by Vice President Cora Lim, to strengthen obesity care and expand access to patient-centered, end-to-end weight management solutions-advancing through the Live Lighter movement, As part of the initiative, selected Mercury Drug branches will offer free obesity assessments and initial consultations, encouraging Filipinos to take the first step toward better health. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR