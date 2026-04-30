DBM's orientation training enhances staff’s role in legislative measures

“Good legislation is never the product of one office. It is a result of collective thinking, disciplined analysis, and honest dialogue,” Toledo said.

In attendance at the training were DBM Undersecretary and Functional Group Head of the Legal and Legislative Group, Janet B. Abuel, Director Trisha M. Baraan, Director Rosemarie D. Pagala, and other agency personnel.

Areas such as legal provisions on the legislative process were discussed, including DBM’s internal procedures for documents, and the LEDAC Common Legislative Agenda Measures, a fiscal planning and budgeting that support existing laws.

The activity aimed to provide technical staff with a deeper appreciation of the importance of feedback and recommendations from bureaus, services, and offices as key inputs in drafting documents related to the legislative process.