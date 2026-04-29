Discaya vehicles returned

(April 29 2026) Customs Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Assistant Commissioner Enforcement and Advocacy Service James Roldan and other officials speak to the media at the St. Gerrard Construction office in Pasig City on Wednesday as they conduct the release from Customs custody and implementation of administrative measures to secure vehicles of the Discaya couple in ongoing tax cases, during the service of the notice, they did not allowing the media to enter inside the premises, as requested by Discaya’s legal counsel. Photo/Analy Labor











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (April 29 2026) Customs Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Assistant Commissioner Enforcement and Advocacy Service James Roldan and other officials speak to the media at the St. Gerrard Construction office in Pasig City on Wednesday as they conduct the release from Customs custody and implementation of administrative measures to secure vehicles of the Discaya couple in ongoing tax cases, during the service of the notice, they did not allowing the media to enter inside the premises, as requested by Discaya’s legal counsel. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR