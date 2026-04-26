Supect for robbery with kidnapping arrested; stolen motorcycle and cellphones recovered

Based on the investigation, at around 11:00 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old victim, an Angkas rider, left his motorcycle in front of their house in Antipolo City.

The next day, around 5 a.m. Saturday, the victim's sibling discovered that their house had been broken into and that two cellphones and a motorcycle key were missing.

Upon further verification, it was discovered that the victim's motorcycle was also missing.

This was immediately reported to the barangay officials and the police. Later on, the victim's family received an online message from the account allegedly used by the suspect, demanding money in exchange for returning the stolen motorcycle and even providing an electronic wallet number.

Through a follow-up operation by the police, the suspect was tracked down in Teresa, Rizal, resulting in his arrest and the recovery of the stolen items, including a motorcycle and two cellphones.

After his arrest, the suspect was brought to the Antipolo City Hospital System Annex III for a medical examination before being turned over to the Antipolo Component City Police Station for proper documentation.

The suspect is now under custody at the Antipolo Component City Police Station custodial facility pending the filing of charges.