‘Overworked’ ABS-CBN drivers stage protest

They also claimed that aside from their driving duties, they are tasked to work as assistant cameramen but receive only an additional P100 daily for the extra work.

The protesters further claimed that their hazard pay has not been released.

Eli San Fernando, Representative of Kamangagawa Partylist, expressed support for the drivers’ call for fair treatment.

San Fernando said he plans to file a resolution at the House of Representatives seeking an investigation into the complaints raised by ABS-CBN employees.

According to the protesting workers, other employees are allegedly afraid to speak out because of threats of dismissal.