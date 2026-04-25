(April 25 2026) Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics head Dr. Ermenilda Avendaño being interviewed with the Daily Tribune reporters during the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp launching, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians, held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











Copied

(April 25 2026) Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics head Dr. Ermenilda Avendaño being interviewed with the Daily Tribune reporters during the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp launching, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians, held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics head Dr. Ermenilda Avendaño being interviewed with the Daily Tribune reporters during the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp launching, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians, held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics head Dr. Ermenilda Avendaño being interviewed with the Daily Tribune reporters during the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp launching, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians, held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics head Dr. Ermenilda Avendaño being interviewed with the Daily Tribune reporters during the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp launching, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians, held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics head Dr. Ermenilda Avendaño being interviewed with the Daily Tribune reporters during the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp launching, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians, held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR