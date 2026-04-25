Juliana Elijah Erlano Artwork Autism Child

(April 25 2026) Juliana Elijah Erlano 18 years old show her art work with Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics head Dr. Ermenilda Avendaño, during the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp launching, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians, held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. Photo/Analy Labo ANALY LABOR











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(April 25 2026) Juliana Elijah Erlano 18 years old show her art work with Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics head Dr. Ermenilda Avendaño, during the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp launching, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians, held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. Photo/Analy Labo ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Juliana Elijah Erlano 18 years old show her art work with Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics head Dr. Ermenilda Avendaño, during the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp launching, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians, held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. Photo/Analy Labo ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Juliana Elijah Erlano 18 years old show her art work with Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics head Dr. Ermenilda Avendaño, during the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp launching, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians, held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. Photo/Analy Labo ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Juliana Elijah Erlano 18 years old show her art work with Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics head Dr. Ermenilda Avendaño, during the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp launching, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians, held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. Photo/Analy Labo ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Juliana Elijah Erlano 18 years old show her art work with Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics head Dr. Ermenilda Avendaño, during the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp launching, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians, held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. Photo/Analy Labo ANALY LABOR