Children with Autism Spectrum

(April 25 2026) Children with the autism spectrum enjoy performing and playing the mascot with their parents as they join the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians. during the launching held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. With the volunteers Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics teachers. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(April 25 2026) Children with the autism spectrum enjoy performing and playing the mascot with their parents as they join the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians. during the launching held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. With the volunteers Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics teachers. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Children with the autism spectrum enjoy performing and playing the mascot with their parents as they join the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians. during the launching held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. With the volunteers Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics teachers. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Children with the autism spectrum enjoy performing and playing the mascot with their parents as they join the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians. during the launching held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. With the volunteers Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics teachers. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Children with the autism spectrum enjoy performing and playing the mascot with their parents as they join the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians. during the launching held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. With the volunteers Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics teachers. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Children with the autism spectrum enjoy performing and playing the mascot with their parents as they join the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians. during the launching held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. With the volunteers Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics teachers. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Children with the autism spectrum enjoy performing and playing the mascot with their parents as they join the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians. during the launching held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. With the volunteers Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics teachers. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 25 2026) Children with the autism spectrum enjoy performing and playing the mascot with their parents as they join the Philippine Children’s Medical Center 3rd Autism Camp, a series of lectures and workshops for parents, a community effort that brings together families, health professionals, and advocates in one setting. And also to support, Inspire, Nurture: Autism Empowering Guardians. during the launching held at PCMC hospital in Quezon City on Saturday April 25 2026. With the volunteers Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics teachers. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR