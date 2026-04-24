Cash cow turns cash call

The case for calling this a rescue, rather than a routine capital allocation, rests not only on the amount but on the sequence.

First came the cash and additional paid-in capital (APIC) support. Then came the write-down. This is the reverse of the hopeful industrial script, in which a parent injects capital into a weak business on the expectation of recovery.

The parent recapitalized the subsidiary on a monumental scale and then, in the same year, acknowledged that the value of that investment had collapsed.

The additional capital did not lead to a narrative of restart, expansion, or market-share capture. It led to shutdown, monetization, and impairment. That collapse is also visible in the parent’s equity.

Economically, the parent’s 2025 losses and markdowns hollowed out its equity base. The old cushion had gone.

It has a subsidiary that was once meant to be a strategic industrial pillar: the naphtha cracker, a way to anchor a domestic petrochemical chain and capture value that would otherwise sit offshore.

By the end of 2025, it had become a cautionary tale in capital allocation. The parent company had drawn billions from the rest of the group, borrowed tens of billions more, recapitalized the subsidiary through APIC without issuing new shares, and then effectively admitted that the money had not preserved the value it was meant to.

Conglomerates are often admired for optionality, but optionality has a dark twin: the ability of one bad bet to consume the cash flows of many good ones.